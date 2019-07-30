CBSE declares CTET result

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education in record 23 days declared the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET), in which 3.52 lakhs candidates declared qualified.

The result is available at CTET website www.ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. www.cbse.nic.in.

Out of 3.52 Lacs, 2.15 Lacs from Paper -1(Primary school) & 1.37 Lacs from Paper-2 (Junior high school) have qualified.

The 12th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on July 7, 2019 in 104 cities at 2942 centres all over country.

“The marksheet of candidates who appeared in CTET examination July, 2019 will be available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the DigiLocker & the qualified candidate will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number,” a statement from the Board stated. (AGENCIES)