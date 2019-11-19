Northern Command chief visits forward areas in Kashmir

JAMMU: Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command on Tuesday visited Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the region, a defence spokesperson said.

Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited the formations and units along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland formations in north Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

He said Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current situation. (AGENCIES)