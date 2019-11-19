LS members demand integrated action to deal with pollution

NEW DELHI: Members cutting across party lines on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the Government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

Most of participating members said vehicles, dust, construction and industries, power plants too are responsible for poor air quality and farmers of the neighbouring states of Delhi should not be blamed alone.

They demanded that the Centre as well as states should take tough measures to deal with the menace as air pollution was not only impacting Delhi but also various other cities of the country.

Small farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should not be vilified for stubble burning as it is not a major cause of pollution in Delhi NCR region, members of the BJP, Congress and Biju Janata Dal claimed. (AGENCIES)