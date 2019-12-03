Northern Army Commander reviews security situation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 3: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh today reviewed the security situation in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Army Commander visited the formations and units in the hinterland in South Kashmir.

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, the spokesman added.

Lieutenant General Singh was briefed by commanders on ground regarding the operational and logistic preparedness, he said.

Commending the alertness and high morale of the troops, the Army commander stressed upon the need to maintain vigil and defeat terrorist designs, the spokesman said.

He impressed upon everyone to safeguard the interests of the ‘awaam’ (civilians), he said.

Lieutenant General Singh also appreciated the synergy being maintained through the joint efforts of all the agencies which, he said, was the most critical aspect in conduct of successful counter terrorist operations, the spokesman said.