Advisor Khan for creating mass awareness about welfare schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today asked Social Welfare Department (SWD) to focus on creating mass awareness about its schemes so that benefits trickle down to the deserving lot.

He was speaking at a meeting to review functioning of the Social Welfare Department.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; DGs Social Welfare Jammu/Srinagar; Mission Director ICDS; Special Secretary SWD; Managing Directors SC/ST/BC Corporation, Women Development Corporation; Secretaries of Commission for Backward Classes, Social Welfare Board, SC Board/OBC/PSP and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Advisor inquired about the functioning of SWD and different Commissions, Boards, besides their achievements, problems and issues.

Concerned Heads presented detailed presentations on the working of their departments.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Khan directed them to launch massive publicity campaign through advertisement of schemes in vernacular newspapers so that the message reaches to the targeted section of the society.

The meeting decided to fully address the old-age pension cases of the people above 70 years of age and those with disabilities, while setting December 31 as the deadline to meet the set target. It was also decided to visit few areas of J&K randomly in first week of January in order to check and review the status of implementation of old-age pension and pension for persons with disabilities schemes.

The Advisor also asked the concerned heads of the departments to compile the data of beneficiaries under various schemes to facilitate disbursement of assistance directly into the account of beneficiary through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. He impressed upon the officers to identify their potential and authority for the betterment and uplift of people of J&K.

Regarding JK Marriage Assistance Scheme, the meeting decided to look into the issues to sort out the same in time bound manner.

Asking for providing Prosthetic aids to all those in need of the same, the Advisor directed the department to hold special camps to reach out to them.

Stressing on adding provision of employability to different women centric social welfare schemes, the Advisor Khan sought from the department a proposal envisaging skill development programme on the analogy of Handicrafts Department, including financial implications, to offer skill upgradation in Social Welfare Centers.

Reviewing the functioning of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the Advisor emphasized on providing standard nutrition to the Anganwadi Centers.

On the correction/juvenile homes, the Advisor asked the department to come up with a blueprint for establishing Model Correction homes with world class recreational, sports and library facilities, besides counsellors for behavioural and career counselling. He directed the department to come up with a proposal for establishing Model crèches in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Farooq Khan reviewed the functioning of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department (FCS&CA).

The meeting was attended by Secretary FCS&CA, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole; Director FCS & CA Jammu; Deputy Director FCS&CA Kashmir; Controller Legal Metrology Department and other concerned.

Speaking at the meeting, Advisor Khan stressed on strengthening the Cooperatives to provide essential commodities to the people at affordable rates adding that this will also help to check black marketing and hoarding.

The Advisor directed to organize consumer awareness programmes about the benefits of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY).

Elaborating about the scheme, Secretary FCS&CA informed that the objective of the Scheme was to provide free LPG connections to the woman member of BPL category (Below Poverty Line) households.

The Advisor Khan said the scheme is about encouraging women empowerment and protecting their health from the hazardous effects of traditional earthen stoves.

The Advisor appreciated the department for its work and dedication by providing food grains like Rice, Wheat, Atta etc to the people when most of the terrains are hilly and remain inaccessible during winter months.