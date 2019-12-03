World Disability Day observed across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: World Disability Day also known as International Day of Persons with Disability was observed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

World Disability Day was observed by Department of School Education at Teachers’ Bhawan Jammu. Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner Secretary School Education chaired the event wherein children from mostly the Government schools participated and presented mesmerizing performances.

On the occasion, folk dance and modern dance items were presented, followed by breathtaking performance by group of young kids that was based upon Pulwama Bus Attack. The emotional throwback connected with Pulwama incident were weaved through series of dance steps and presented before the house which received standing ovation from all. A young girl who suffers with Multiple Disabilities sang a patriotic song. Another young girl Yashashvani, suffering from Cerebral Palsy drew a sketch of family and was also a key attraction of the programme.

Dr Arun Manhas, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha presented vote of thanks.

At the end, all the talented children and meritorious students were honoured with mementoes and the team that shined at recently held International Anjali Festival was felicitated by Sarita Chauhan. One of the students Sukriti Suri who anchored the programme and is 100 per cent visually impaired was also honoured by Commissioner Secretary.

Among others who graced the event were Gazanfar Ali Special Secretary School Education, Anuradha Gupta DSEJ, Prof Veena Pandita Chairperson JKBOSE, JK Sudan Principal SIE, Kulbir Singh CEO Jammu and Dr Ravinder Jangral State Coordinator Inclusive Education. Besides senior officers of Department of School Education, Teachers, Parents and Special Education Teachers and Resource Persons were also present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan said that there was a need to introduce latest prosthetic, orthotic equipments to help people with disabilities (PwDs). He was speaking at a function organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with a NGO Hope Disability Centre, under the theme “The future is accessible” here at the DIPR’s auditorium. The Div Com said that to create a vibrant society it was important to ensure every member is well taken care of. A colourful cultural programmes and a drawing competition were presented by the specially-abled children. Divisional Commissioner also inspected the prosthetic and orthotic stall set up by the NGO.

On the eve of International Disability day Jammu and Kashmir Disabled Welfare Association held one day convention today at Akhnoor. Former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest and Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh and Deepesh Pawar Chairman Municipal Committee Akhnoor were guests of honour. The programme was organized by Sushil Sharma, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Disabled Welfare Association.

Hundreds of Disable people from all over Akhnoor and near by areas attended the function.

Sushil Sharma Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Disabled Welfare Association raised many demands to which Sham Lal Sharma assured to taken up with the concerned authorities for redressal.

World Disability Day was observed at the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) premises at Bemina in Srinagar. Prof (Dr) Mir Muhammad Maqbool, the Chairman of the VMS on the occasion urged people to pay attention to the specially-abled persons so that they could contribute to the society. The address was followed by a special item by the students of Shafqat Inclusive School. A skit presented by the patients of the Shafqat Rehabilitation centre which highlighted the issue faced by the specially abled persons in the society, followed by another skit highlighting the effects of current situation on special children. On the occasion, Dr Suhail Ahmad, Physiotherapist, Adnan Syed, Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Najeeb Lateef, Assistant Director Society Welfare and Dr Abdul Rashid, Assistant Director Health Services Kashmir were also present.

On the eve of ‘World Disability Day’, the J&K Handicapped Association put forth demands to be fulfilled, while commemorating the occasion as ‘Black Day’. Holding a protest demonstration under the banner of the association at Press Enclave Srinagar, the members of the association said that the Government has done nothing for them till date and the issues confronting them were lying unresolved for years now. President, J&K Handicapped Association, Abdul Rashid Bhat also addressed the gathering.

District Administration Poonch organized a mega event to mark World Disability Day at Government Degree College Poonch. Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav along with senior officers of police and civil administration, students and staff of different institutions, NYK volunteers besides large number of specially abled people were present on the occasion. Representatives of specially abled persons presented a memorandum to DC. Besides this, certificates of disability, wheelchairs and sewing machines were distributed among specially abled people. Cultural artists of District Information Centre Poonch and various artists presented cultural item. Specially abled persons also presented cultural programmes which were highly lauded by the audience.

Social Welfare Department Anantnag in collaboration with Humanity Welfare Organization, DLSA and South Kashmir Handicapped Association today organized one day programme on International Disability Day, on the theme ‘Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for inclusive Equitable and Sustainable Development’ at Dak Bungalow Khanabal. DDC Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir was the chief guest on the occasion. He heard the demands and problems being faced by the specially-abled persons at various forums. He assured the association for providing possible assistance from District Administration. DDC also distributed three motorized tricycles among three specially-abled persons provided by Social Welfare Department. He also distributed sewing machines, stationary articles and 1 fruit cart among the specially abled beneficiaries to earn their livelihood provided by Humanity Welfare Organization Bijbehara. District Social Welfare Officer Anantnag Dr Farhat, Secretary DLSA Rafiya Khaki, Chairman Humanity Welfare Association JD Education South, LDM Anantnag, a large number of disabled persons and students of the Zeba Aapa Educational Trust, Bijbehara were present on the occasion.

District Legal Services Authority Rajouri under the chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority Rajouri Jaffer Hussain Beg Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajouri in association with the Chief Medical Officer Rajouri celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the premises of Chief Medical Officer office, Rajouri. On the occasion, the Secretary DLSA Rajouri Meyank Gupta appraised the gathering about the importance of the day. CMO Rajouri Sanjeev Puri was also present on the occasion.

A meeting of differently abled persons of Sub Division Nowshera District Rajouri was held in order to observe International Disabled Day. A rally was taken out under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Welfare Association. A memorandum was submitted to Sukdev Singh Samyal ADC Nowshera for submission to Lieutenant Governor J&K GC Murmu. Disabled persons present in the rally were Naresh Khoker, Abdul Khalik, Mohammad Azam, Sunil Sharma, Mohammad Aslam, Charan Singh, Mohammad Munir, Baldev Singh and many others.