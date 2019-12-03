Urooj-E-Kashmir delegation meets LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: A delegation of organizing team of Urooj-E-Kashmir (Rise of Kashmir) here today met Lieutenant Governor (LG), G.C Murmu.

The team included Shahwar Shohrat, Social

Activist; Haasan Zaidi, Chairman India Talent Treasure Trust; Journalist and Social Activist, Sohail Kazmi and former Bureaucrat, Mohd. Aslam Qureshi.

The delegation informed the LG that Urooj-E-Kashmir will be held by India Talent Treasure Trust at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi from December 20 and 25 and the programme will be graced by foreign delegates and ambassadors, Indian Parliamentarians, Bollywood and Performing Art Celebrities, Educationists, Kashmiri Singers and many other icons from J&K.

All aspects regarding the programme were discussed with the Lieutenant Governor who assured all possible support from J&K administration and hailed the team of Urooj-E-Kashmir for conceptualizing the programme embracing all aspects of the Union Territory, a first of such event after the creation of UT on October 31 this year.

A handout stated that the programme envisages to bring people together and highlight the famous crafts, culture, cuisine and commerce of J&K.