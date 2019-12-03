Dr Richa gets ‘Woman of Excellence’ Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Dr Richa Sharma, senior IVF consultant got ‘Woman of Excellence’ Award at 50th National Leadership Summit held recently at India Habitat Center, New Delhi.

The award was presented to her by Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment and Suresh Prabhu (Member of Parliament). Dr Sharma was conferred the prestigious award to recognize her outstanding professional achievement and inspiring social contributions.

The event was also attended by several ministers and bureaucrats. During the function, Dr Richa Sharma presented Best Seller Book ‘Infertility Solutions’ authored by her and co-authored by Dr Amit Basnotra (Gastroenterology consultant) to MP Suresh Prabhu and MoS Santosh Gangawar.

Daughter of Shakuntla Sharma and late Dwarkanath Basnotra, Dr Richa Sharma is a senior IVF consultant (with 9 years experience in IVF) and 14 yrs experience in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr Sharma is the recipient of many awards like National Healthcare Woman Leadership Award, which she received during Zee Business National Healthcare Leadership Congress and Awards held on September 28, 2019 at New Delhi. Moreover, she has been nominated for National Fertility Awards 2019.