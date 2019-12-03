Border farmers take out protest march

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 3:The farmers and youth of Hiranagar border area led by Samajik Insaff Manch , Hiranagar, president, Bani Lal Kandley took out foot march from last border village Korepunnu to Tehsil Marheen to highlight the burning issues of border residents and demanded their immediate redressal.

The protest march started from Koreopunnu was led by Bansi Lal Kandley and joined by a large number of farmers and youth of border area. They were raising the slogans in supports of their demands . They carried the posters and banners highlighting demands .

While talking to media persons NGO Samajik Insaff Manch , president B L Kandley highlighted the demand of crops compensation for farmers who have lost two crops as wheat and paddy due to recent heavy rainfall and hailstorm. He also demanded that farming be declared as small scale industrial unit , employment package for unemployed border youth , restoration of Internet service and restoration of Statehood to J&K.

The other speakers also highlighted various problems being faced by border residents due Pakistan firing . B L Kandley said that the protest march will continue on foot upto Ghagwal block. This is just beginning and on first day we will reach at Marheen next day to Hirangar and other day at Ghagwal. After walking ten kilometre long distance on foot the protest march reached at tehsil office Marheen and submitted a charter of demands to tehsildar there.

The protestors appealed the Lt. Governor to take serious not on the demands of border farmers as they have suffered heavy loss of their crops due to heavy rains and hailstorm. They said the farmers are worried and could take extreme steps.

He said the Insurance companies looted the poor farmers on the name of crop insurance and now not seen anywhere on the ground to settle the claims. They also demanded high level enquiry in Crop Insurance Scam. On the occasion Sarpanch Govind Ram, Suresh Kumar, Ram Paul, Balak Ram, Krishan Chand, Gopal Chand and others joined the foot march and addressed protestors at various places.