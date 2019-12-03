Northern Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Army commander visited the formations and units in the hinterland in south Kashmir.

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the spokesman added.

Lt Gen Singh was briefed by commanders on ground regarding the operational and logistic preparedness, he said. (AGENCIES)

 

