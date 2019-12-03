Lalu becomes RJD president for 11th consecutive term, this time while in jail

PATNA:RJD founder Lalu Prasad, away in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was on Tuesday declared elected unopposed as the partys national president for the 11th consecutive term.

Prasads nomination papers were filed on his behalf, at RJD State headquarters here, by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who made a joint appearance putting aside the tug of war that was witnessed in the wake of the former having been anointed as the heir apparent despite being the younger of the two brothers.

Top leaders like national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, national general secretary Kanti Singh and State president Jagadanand Singh all associated with the party since inception in 1997 were among those present besides MLA and close aide of the RJD supremo Bhola Yadav. (AGENCIES)