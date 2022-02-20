Northern Army Commander lauds Ladakh women ice hockey team

Leh (Ladakh), Feb 20: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday lauded players of the Ladakh women ice hockey team in Leh on the sidelines of the LG Ice Hockey Cup here.

General Dwivedi is on a three-day visit to Ladakh where he is reviewing operational preparedness of the troops deployed in forward areas along with the eastern Ladakh sector.

He took charge as Army’s Northern Command chief on February 1. (Agencies)