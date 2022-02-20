Six hostel rooms damaged in fire in NIT

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Six hostel rooms of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar were gutted in a fire in Srinagar during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

Fire and emergency officials said that fire broke out in one of the hostel rooms at around 12.32 am and spread to other portions of the building within no time.

Fire tenders from two nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames. However, it took a couple of hours for the fire and emergency officials and machines to bring the fire under control.

Six rooms of the hostel building were damaged in the fire incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said.

No one was injured in the incident. (AGENCIES)