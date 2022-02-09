Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum holds protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum today held a protest demonstration here in front of Press Club to project their demands.

A large number of J&K Retired Police, Fire Brigade and Auxiliary Police pensioners under the leadership of Ajit Singh, Chairman, Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum gathered outside Press Club and started raised slogans against the Government for ignoring their long pending demand regarding pay anomalies.

Addressing the protestors, Ajit Singh said that Government is giving the effect of its Order No 229-F of 2014 dated 7-10-2014 regarding pay anomaly, from the date of order though the effect should be given from the year 1996 when 5th Pay Commission was implemented throughout the State leaving only police department. He criticized the Government and the Police Department for ignoring the just and genuine demand of the poor police pensioners.

“Retired police personnel should be attended very well with their grievances, problems, requirements, etc, but the present SHOs do not bother much”, he said, adding that present SHOs of the areas are advised to attend the last rites of the deceased police personnel, but it is not followed.

He demanded enhancement in the medical allowance and 10 per cent reservation for admission in professional colleges and in recruitment for the children of police personnel.