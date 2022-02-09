H&ME Deptt curtails powers of executive heads of medical institutions, empowers bureaucrats

Brushes off all criticism by medical fraternity

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Feb 9: Brushing off all criticism by the medical fraternity across J&K, Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department today delegated several powers of Principals of Medical Colleges and executive heads of the other medical institutions in the Union Territory to Administrators, Personal Officers (POs) and Administrative Officers.

As per a formal order issued today by Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, H&ME Department, now supervision of Non-Gazetted employees in Medical Colleges, personal matters of all employees (Gazetted/Non Gazetted) viz. promotions, seniority lists, APRs, departmental enquiries/ vigilance cases/in-situ promotions etc), public grievances and their redressal, timely reference of vacancies, ensuring updated seniority lists of employees, budget and planning matters, records of staff engaged on outsourcing basis, service records of all employees (Gazetted & Non-Gazetted) including those engaged under academic arrangement, will be looked after by the Administrators, Personal Officers and Administrative Officers.

These bureaucrats will also be responsible for matters related to training of Non-Gazetted employees, Estates Division of Medical College(s) particularly providing of accommodation to staff/students, maintenance of Government accommodations, electrification, sanitation, cleanliness in and around hostel premises etc, monitoring of funds provided by the J&K NHM under various schemes and providing of utilization certificates thereof, monitoring of Hospital Development Funds on monthly basis and its utilization thereof, RTI Act/Rules, Draft formulation of Recruitment Rules, all Information Technology (IT) related issues and timely updation of official website(s), vigilance matters of Medical College(s)/departments, all affairs of the students’ hostels with regard to services & utilities, legal matters, sanitation & cleanliness, security in Medical Colleges and all matters related to support and utility services including transport and canteen.

Further according to the order, Administrator/ Administrative Officer (as the case may be) will also act as Chairman of Survey Boards and Chairman of Local Purchase Committee up to Rs 25000. All the files related to these matters will move upwards in hierarchical pattern from Administrative Officers to Personal Officers and Personal Officers to Administrators of Medical Colleges of Srinagar and Jammu, who shall dispose of the routine matters at their level as per laid down rules and regulations and shall place all other matters as required, before the Principal concerned for approval.

In respect of new Government Medical Colleges, Government Dental Colleges Jammu/Srinagar, Government Unani Medical College Ganderbal and Government Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor, Administrative Officers shall submit all important matters before the Principals concerned while disposing of routine matters at their level.

Similarly, in case of other organizations viz. Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization and Drug & Food Control Organization etc, Administrative Officers shall submit all important matters to the Head of Departments concerned and dispose of routine matters at their level.

As per the order, the decision in this connection has been taken to strengthen the role of the Principals of Medical Colleges so as to enable them to devote more time to the Health Care, Academics & Research. If Principals have to deal with routine administrative matters or personal matters of employees, their role as academic heads will be affected.