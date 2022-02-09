CCI resents withdrawal of posts advertised by JKPSC, JKSSB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu has urged the Government to review the decision of cancelling all the posts advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and Services Selection Board (SSB) prior to October 31, 2019.

This was expressed during a meeting of CCI Jammu held at Chamber House here today. In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Arun Gupta (president CCI Jammu) along with the office bearers Anil Gupta (senior vice president), Rajiv Gupta (junior vice president), Gaurav Gupta (secretary-general), Rajesh Gupta (secretary), Rajesh Gupta (treasurer) expressed anguish over the decision of J&K Government, terming it as a bolt from the blue for the youth.

The Chamber president raised a significant question on the Government’s statement that all the cancelled posts will be re-advertised and filled on fast track basis. He asked whether the Government will allow the youth who have become over-aged while waiting for the written examinations, to apply for such jobs when re-advertised.

He said that it is an irony that the Government instead of creating new job avenues and fill all the posts lying vacant in several Government departments of Jammu and Kashmir has begun the campaign of withdrawing the advertisements for various posts.