Nagma rejects delimitation report, dubs panel as ‘Devastation Commission’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Asserting that the delimitation recommendations have serious discrepancies in terms of geographical continuity and population, Bollywood actress and All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Incharge for J&K, Nagma Arvind Moraji today rejected the recommendations and dubbed the panel as ‘Devastation Commission’,

“The leaked Preliminary Report of the Delimitation Commission has deeply disappointed the common people and the Commission should rightly be called the Devastation Commission, which has failed so miserably that now BJP’s own members have joined the movement to oppose the process,” she said while addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, here today.

The Congress leader said the hopes were that the Delimitation would happen to broaden the scope of communication and connection, but the sad reality is that no constitutional parameters have been used in making these decisions. “It simply promotes the propaganda of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has strong communal undertones and seeks to divide. It is nothing but a trick to get electoral benefit,” she alleged.

The Bollywood actress also talked on various other issues troubling the people of J&K. Alleging that the Government’s privatization move was not driven by reason and logic, she said that the privatization of power would have serious effects on J&K’s economy and leave the consumers at mercy of the will of private players. “The reports suggest that tariff after privatization would witness a 200 percent hike as the per-unit cost for the consumer would increase to Rs 8 from the current Rs 2 to Rs 3,” she said, adding that privatization at the national level was equally worrisome as Govt continues to sell profit making PSUs like CEL to the corporates.

Nagma also spoke on the rampant unemployment in J&K and criticized the Modi Government for not taking measures to remedy that. “J&K has touched a 22.2 percent unemployment rate, which is even higher than the national level unemployment rate of 7.1 percent recorded across India,” she said, adding that despite the worrying numbers, BJP Government has failed to provide jobs while the available opportunities were being snatched from the youth.

“This is clear from the recent decision of the UT Government to withdraw all the posts referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Services Selection Board (SSB) before October 31, 2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date. The unemployment is rampant and rather than mitigating it, they are increasing it,” she said and added that overall the BJP was leading J&K towards total failure and destruction.

Reacting to PM Modi’s Parliament speech, Nagma said that the Prime Minister did not address real concerns of the public that were raised by the opposition but continued with his old habit of attacking the Congress party.

“PM Modi’s speech was extremely farfetched, a rhetorical gimmick at best. He ignored the facts which prevent the real ground picture. The wealth of the 142 rich increased from Rs 23, 14,000 crore to Rs 53, 16,000 crore and the income of 84 percent households lost their incomes. 12 crore jobs had gone, 23 crore helpless poor, death of 700 farmers, the income of farmers remaining at Rs 27 per day, 84 per cent households having reduced incomes, the highest inflation in 30 years. These are the concerns PM Modi did not address and tried to fool the country once again with his oratory,” she said.

Indu Pawar, former MLA and President Pradesh Mahila Congress, several Congress Corporators and others accompanied Nagma in the press conference.