Nomination of MLAs by LG unconstitutional: Karra

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 7: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and former Minister, Tariq Hameed Karra, today said that the nomination of members by the Lieutenant Governor is unconstitutional, stressing that such “arbitrary” powers “do not align” with the Constitution of India.

Speaking to media persons, Karra, who is contesting Assembly polls from Shalteng-Central constituency, explained that even the President of India nominates members based on the advice of the Government, represented by the cabinet.

“I have consistently maintained that it is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Even the President of India acts on the aid and advice of the Government, with the cabinet representing the Government. In J&K, arbitrary power has been given to the LG,” he said.

Elaborating further, he explained that in a democratic setup, recommendations for the nomination of members are made by the cabinet, and only then are they finalized. He questioned, “If the President does not have such powers, how can the LG?”

“What we are witnessing in J&K is not in line with the Constitution. If the President lacks arbitrary powers, how is the LG entitled to them? It should be done based on the recommendations of the cabinet,” he emphasized.

On election results and exit polls ahead of counting, Karra expressed confidence that the people have given a clear mandate to the Congress-NC alliance, noting that the “actual” poll results would be even better than the projections.

“As far as the results are concerned, people have clearly given their verdict to the alliance. The exit polls reflect this, but we believe the actual results will be even better than the exit polls,” he said.

Karra added: “While exit polls are sometimes accurate, they are often doubtful and manipulated.”

With the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) hinting at joining the Congress-NC alliance for Government formation in J&K, the JKPCC President reiterated that their doors are open to those who are “on the same page.”

“I have been saying that we are open to like-minded individuals, organizations, and parties who share the same goal of keeping the BJP out of power. We do not qualify it, but our doors remain open,” he said.

Meanwhile, today Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, said that the party leadership will decide on extending support to any alliance only after the results are out. Iltija is in the fray from Srigufwara – Bijbehara segment in South Kashmir.

Taking to ‘X,’ she wrote: “Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDP’s senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand.”