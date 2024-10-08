BJP set to create history by forming Govt alone in J&K: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: After the Election Commission’s revelation about 63.88 percent polling across the Union Territory, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta expressed confidence in his party making history by forming a full majority Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

While chairing a meeting with party colleagues here, today, the BJP leader said that impressive voting in all the segments across the Union Territory is the sign of people accepting the development agenda of the Modi Government, as never in the recent past the region saw such notable voting trends.

Kavinder said that the pragmatic approach of the Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir has changed minds of the people who were fed up of so-called Kashmir centric political parties’ bogus promises and that is the reason behind people coming in record numbers to polling booths to support BJP and help the party leadership to steer J&K towards new era of peace, progress and prosperity.

He said that every single promise made by the party’s leadership will be fulfilled soon after installation of the BJP Government in J&K.

Kavinder further stated that the BJP’s vision for Jammu and Kashmir is not just limited to development, but also includes creating an inclusive and progressive society where every section of the population is empowered. He emphasized that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union Territory is witnessing a paradigm shift in governance, where transparency, accountability, and people-centric policies have become the hallmark of the administration. He expressed optimism that the upcoming Government would not only enhance infrastructure but also focus on the socio-economic upliftment of the marginalized sections, ensuring equitable growth for all.

The senior BJP leader assured the people that the double engine Government will set new records of public welfare initiatives, which the people in this part of the country had not seen in the last many decades. “Peace is our priority, development our mission and prosperity is bound to flourish after the BJP dispensation would open up its wings in J&K”, he said adding that people will feel the difference once the BJP Government starts its work with full throttle.