No substitute to electoral democracy, hold Assembly polls in J&K: Azad

‘Banihal to be developed as economic power house’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 16: Asserting that there is no substitute to the electoral democracy in the world, former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today sought early conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is only the people’s representative who can provide the governance to them at door steps instead of bureaucrats who are presently running the show in Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said while addressing a large public rally at Neel village of Banihal constituency in district Ramban today.

The former Chief Minister said that elections should be held without any further delay in J&K as the people repose faith in only electoral democracy and it has no substitute so far in the world. He said the people can freely approach their representative for their petty issues. All of them can’t afford to knock the doors of senior officers at district headquarters or Civil Secretariat. Click here to watch video

Azad claimed that Banihal will be developed as an economic power house of Jammu and Kashmir and its people will reap the dividends of tourism and agriculture sectors once he forms the Government. “It was during his tenure that hospitals, roads and colleges were built in Banihal,” he added.

“Prior to that, the region was landlocked with dismal economic opportunities for its people. Since then the economy has grown and the jobs for its people have also increased due to which people are not forced to migrate for employment,” he said. Azad said that once his party comes to power, the overall socio-economic development will take place in the area since Banihal is close to his heart.

“I have a special place for you people in my heart and I assure you Banihal will be one of the emerging tourist hubs in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. People should come here and spend their time that will give a flip to the local economy,” Azad maintained.

The DPAP leader said more colleges and hospitals will be established to ease the health care facilities for its people since most of the people here cannot afford to travel long distances for the treatment purposes. He said providing quality education to the people is also one of his main aims to ensure the youth of Banihal can compete at national and international levels.

“The educational facilities in Banihal must be of higher standards so that any youth here can compete with national and international students and crave out his/ her own space,” Azad said and assured people that not only the developmental projects will be sanctioned but the quality standard won’t be compromised.

The DPAP chairman said he was always focusing on sanctioning projects for Banihal area. However, he faced hiccups in the execution due to insensitivity of officials at ground level.

“I won’t let it happen again and ensure whatever is sanctioned is implemented on the ground level,” Azad maintained,

“If elected to power, we will sanction college, tehsil, tourism hub, more roads and best hospital in Neel. He lashed out at political parties for exploiting the people of Banihal and said that all these parties have been rejected by the people. The people will teach them lesson in the next elections, Azad added.