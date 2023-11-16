Additional Secy PMO attends activities in Gurez

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Nov 16: Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Punya Salila Srivastava today undertook a comprehensive visit to the Gurez Valley under the banner of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a transformative journey aimed at fostering development and progress across the Nation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad along with SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, was present on the occasion.

During the visit, Punya Salila engaged with locals, PRIs, community leaders, and residents to gain firsthand insights into the needs and aspirations of the region.

The Additional Secretary said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister, is a proactive initiative to bridge the developmental gaps and ensure that every corner of the nation flourishes through various centrally sponsored welfare schemes.

She said that the Yatra aims to bring together Government officials, local leaders including DDCs, BDCs, PRIs, and communities to chart a course for inclusive and sustainable development of every nook and corner of the country. The objective is to ensure outreach and last mile delivery of the Government’s developmental initiatives to all the people, especially those in the farthest and most remote parts of the country

Punya Salila said that VBSY underscores the commitment of the Government to leaving no area behind in the march towards a stronger, developed, and more vibrant India.

On the occasion, the DC informed that during the yatra, several schemes including Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM PRANAM Yojana and Urea Subsidy Scheme will be showcased and 100 percent saturation ensured.

Punya Salila further informed that the vans will travel to different gram panchayats of Gurez sub division, disseminating information through audio-visuals, brochures, pamphlets, and other mediums in regional languages.

Earlier, the Additional Secretary also inspected various stalls installed by different departments. She also handed over authority and sanction letters to various beneficiaries pertaining to welfare and income generation schemes.

Punya Salila also handed over keys of vehicles under district capex, among the beneficiaries besides keys of mechanised agricultural machinery were also handed to unemployed youth.

Meanwhile, a series of cultural events and programs were also presented, displaying rich shina culture as also the message of natural farming.

Among others, ADDC Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SDM Gurez Mukhtar Ahmad, JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad besides other senior officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.