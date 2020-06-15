No sale & registration of BS-IV vehicle permitted in country: SC

NEW DELHI: No registration and sale of BS-IV vehicles is permitted across the country, the Supreme Court said on Monday while observing that pollution from such vehicles would be “injurious” and “further burden on human health”.

The Apex Court took umbrage over the “violation” of its March 27 order by which it had allowed sale of limited number of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days across India, except in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), after lifting of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (AGENCIES)