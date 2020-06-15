Six more COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh, tally rises to 555

LEH: Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory to 555, health department officials said.

Three persons each tested positive for the pathogen in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil, they said.

While one person died of novel disease in Ladakh, 82 others have been cured, the officials said, adding that the condition of all the 472 active patients is stated to be “stable”.

There are 406 active cases in Kargil district and 66 others in Leh district, the officials said. (AGENCIES)