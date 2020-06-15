J&K LG reduces probation period of Govt employees from five to two years

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called up Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and conveyed that SRO 202 provision of five years of probation period for new recruits in Government service has been reduced to two years.

SRO 202, was a provision in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Government for new recruits.

Dr Singh wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “LG #JammuAndKashmir Sh Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, #SRO202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO202.”

“The probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response,” wrote the Union MoS. (AGENCIES)