Jammu: Official source in administration have denied the possibility of re-imposition of lock-down in Jammu and Kashmir. “People shouldn’t pay heed to rumours of lock-down till there is some official communication from the Government. The administration is observing the situation in all districts of the UT and consultation are being held with respective district magistrates. Appopriate decision will be taken as and when required”, officials said.
No re-imposition of lockdown in J&K UT
