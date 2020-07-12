Delhi: Minor fire breaks at Nizamuddin Railway yard

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at a shed at Nizamuddin Railway Yard here on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

”A call was received at 0925 hrs, that a fire broke out at a shed at Nizamuddin Railway Yard, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” the official said.

The fire was doused at 0950 hrs, he said, adding that no injuries or casualty was reported.

The exact reason of the fire was yet unknown, he added.

