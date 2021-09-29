No Power On Earth Can Stop Prosperity Of Jammu And Kashmir: MoS Home Affairs

Kupwara, Sept 29: Asserting that the developmental initiatives taken by centre have percolated down to the people at grass root level, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that no power on earth can stop the prosperity of J&K.

The Union MoS for Home Affairs made these remarks after reaching this frontier Kashmir district for a three-day visit as part of the Union Government’s public outreach programme to the Union Territory.

“It is crystal clear that the developmental initiatives initiated by Union Government from time to time have percolated down to the people at grass root level. Development has given its deep roots and no power on earth can stop the prosperity of the region,” he said while addressing the progressive farmers and PRIs here on Wednesday.

He said the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broader vision for development in Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to build a New Kashmir. “People of Kashmir have whole heartedly supported prevalence of peace in the region,” he said and urged upon the youth and all stakeholders to take advantage of new initiatives of development.

The Minister asked the people present on the occasion to be brave enough to inform him about clear picture of development taking place in their areas, adding that the sole aim of Union Government’s public outreach programme is to assess the development at grass root level.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive approach and interest of youth in education, Mr Rai said that 13 youth from J&K including nine from Valley have qualified the prestigious UPSC exam and urged upon the youth to take keen interest in education and development of their personalities.

Interacting with people associated with handicrafts and other stall vendors, the Minister stressed upon the need for enhancement of marketing avenues in addition to production, adding that the whole of India is a market place for products of Kashmiri origin.

The spokesperson said that the Minister on reaching Kupwara laid foundation stone of Model Agriculture Farm at Khahipora-Zachaldara in Handwara Subdivision of Kupwara district and sowed snow peas in the farm.

The Minister was informed that the 10 kanal farm, having project cost of Rs 50 lakh, shall benefit 8000 farm operating families of the area. The farm is being developed on scientific lines for dissemination and demonstration of farm technology to the farming community with a sole aim of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022, a slogan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister also inspected various stalls established by Agriculture and its allied departments.

The Minister also laid e-foundation stone of 15 Solid Waste Management Plants costing Rs.1.20 crore. These waste management plants shall be developed under Convergence of Swach Bharat Mission (SBM) and MGNREGA in different panchayats of the area including Rajwar, Magam, Mawar, Handwara, Nutnussa, Qaziabad, Kupwara, Langate and Drugmulla.

The Minister distributed certificates of appreciation, Golden/E-Shram Cards, sanction letters for dairy units and walnut processing unit under One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Later in the afternoon, the Minister in a meeting with security agencies reviewed the security scenario of the area. High level officers of Army, BSF, CRPF, Police and Intelligence Agencies besides Deputy Commissioner Kupwara attended the meeting. (Agencies)