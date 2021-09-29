ACB traps, arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in J&K’s Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Sept 29: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint through ACB helpline alleging therein that the Patwari Halqa Dooru is demanding illegal gratification for issuance of documents pertaining to transfer of ancestral land.

The complainant alleged that the Patwari Gh. Mustafa Lone was approached by the complainant and his brothers & sisters umpteen times for documents pertaining to inheritance, but the said patwari demanded Rs. 15000/- for issuance of these documents. After negotiating, the concerned Patwari settled for Rs.5000/ as illegal gratification.

On the receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 10/2021 was registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla U/s 7 P.C ACT 1988 and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Gh. Mustafa Lone, Patwari, Halqa, Dooru, Sopore while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team.

Further investigation into the case is going on.