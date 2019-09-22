No plans to revise fiscal deficit target at this time: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said there are no plans to revise the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal at the moment and a decision in this regard will be taken before the annual Budget.

Experts are of the view that India’s fiscal deficit will widen as a result of the corporate tax reduction by the Government.

When asked if the Government will consider revising the fiscal deficit target, Sitharaman said these are “decisions taken near the Budget”.

In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the Government on Friday slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year low growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate by reviving private investments with a Rs 1.45-lakh crore tax break. (AGENCIES)