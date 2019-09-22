India score 134/9 against SA

BENGALURU: India managed a below-par 134 for 9 against South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 36 while Kagiso Rabada took 3/39 for the visitors.

Brief Scores: India 134/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Rishbh Pant 19, Kagiso Rabada 3/39, Bjorn Fortuin 2/19, Beuran Hendricks 2/14) vs South Africa. (AGENCIES)