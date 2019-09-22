Pakistan isolated, world with India on J-K: Aurag Thakur

JAMMU: Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that attempts by Pakistan to rake up the Kashmir issue at the global stage has fallen flat as the world is standing with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the “Howdy Modi” event in the US will open new vistas of investment and business opportunities in India, which has taken various steps like slashing corporate tax and GST rates on various items.

"Nobody is listening to Pakistan which is going around to rake up Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 early last month. The world is firmly standing with India and Modi," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of a first public rally organised by the BJP here.