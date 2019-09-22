De Kock hits unbeaten 79 as South Africa beat India by 9 wickets to draw T20 series

BENGALURU: Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s 19 each.

Bief Scores: India 134/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Kagiso Rabada 3/39, Beuran Hendricks 2/14). SA 140/1 in 16.5 overs(Quinton de Kock 79 no off 52 balls). (AGENCIES)