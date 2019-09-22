Terror module busted in Punjab; four held with huge cache of arms

CHANDIGARH: With the arrest of four people, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany.
Police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.
A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades, was seized from them. (AGENCIES)
