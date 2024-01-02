No need to panic, have enough supplies of petrol, diesel: Div Comm

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 2: Divisional Commissioner V K Bidhuri today said that there was no need to panic as there was ample stock of petrol, diesel, gas, and kerosene oil.

“The situation is similar throughout India due to the strike. We used to have a storage capacity of around 2 weeks last year, which we have now increased. We have approximately 21 days of diesel, 24 days of petrol, and over 21 days of gas availability. We also have kerosene and other essential commodities in stock. There is no need to panic,” he said.

Bidhuri emphasised that the entire administration is actively addressing the situation, conducting meetings at various levels with protesting driver unions. “These tankers are not transporting petrol from the depots to retailers due to the prevailing issue,” he added.

However, the entire administration is addressing it, with meetings held at different levels. This issue is not specific to Jammu and Kashmir; it is being addressed at an appropriate level,” he said.

Responding to the closure of the majority of fuel stations, he cautioned against hoarding and stocking. “Fuel stations have limited storage, and once the strike concludes, refilling the petrol pumps will not take much time. People should refrain from hoarding, as it could lead to a crisis,” he said.

Regarding the supply of emergency services like hospitals, Bidhuri mentioned ongoing consultations with drivers. He maintained that they have not received complaints about ambulances running out of oil. “We have taken the issue to the appropriate level and are closely monitoring the situation. We are in consultation with drivers to ensure the restoration of emergency services. We have already conveyed their message,” he said.