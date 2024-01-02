HC seeks satellite imagery of Sonamarg tourist resort

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 2: High Court has sought a final report on the proposed availability of plinth area for repair of hotels and huts as well as the satellite imagery of Sonamarg tourist resort by next date.

Division Bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice M A Chowdhary granted time to the counsel appearing for the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) after he submitted that the process of getting the satellite imagery is in good progress, however, the same can be completed within a month or so, as it involves consultation with Chief Town Planner, Town Planning Organization, Kashmir and Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing Department, Srinagar.

As regards the direction of availability of plinth area for repair of hotels and huts, it has been submitted by the counsel that the needful will be done and the compliance will be submitted before this Court by the next date of hearing.

The division bench has already made it clear that the definite order of allowing or not allowing for repair and construction of these categories can be done only after obtaining the final comprehensive report in this regard by the SDA.

It appears from the response of the CEO that as regards Hotels, the proposed area as per Master Plan in hectares is 8.87 and the proposed plinth area would be 5.26 hectares and out of which already 3.25 hectares of plinth area has been consumed, thus leaving the plinth area of 1.98 hectares for category-I i.e., Hotels.

As regards to II-category i.e., Huts & Integrated tourist resorts, it appears that the proposed area as per the Master Plan for accommodation is 26.20 hectares and to the said category of accommodation nothing has been indicated as to the proposed plinth area available or the consumed plinth area for Huts & Integrated tourist resorts.

However, the CEOs response is based on the report prepared by the handpicked members and chairman of a committee formed by the Chairman of the BOCA SDA. The comprehensive DEERS report prepared by the committee of experts formed by the Government is quite contrary to the report of the CEO. It says that Sonmarg has already crossed the threshold and suggests a ban on any further constructions in Sonamarg. “…more than 78 hacs much above the threshold limit of 50 hacs is already built up in the local area,” reads the report.

“However, any permission, if granted by the BOCA, will be implemented only after being permitted by this Court after hearing all the concerned parties and considering the various aspects involved in the matter”, the Court clarified.

Court has also sought response as regards the serious threat to environment and unregulated traffic management because of the large number of local Taxis (commercial) operating in the Sonamarg area.

The Government Counsel while appearing for the respondents submits that Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Ganderbal may be directed to file response as he will be in a better position to regulate the traffic in the area.