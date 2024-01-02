Impressive Nagar Kirtan taken out in Sunderbani

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 2: In connection with 357th Parkash Utsav (birthday) of Tenth Guru of Sikhs Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Sikh community today took out an impressive Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani area.

Youth of Baba Deep Singh Gatka Akhada Poonch was main attraction of the Nagar Kirtan, who displayed `Gatka performance’ at Old Bus Stand Sunderbani.

The Nagar Kirtan was started from Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Thanda Pani to Gurdwara Singh Sabha Sunderbani. A large number of devotees joined the religious procession. Shri Guru Granth Sahib was placed on a decorated vehicle and Ragi Jathas were accompanying, followed by Sikh Sangat.

The display of martial art by Gatka party from Poonch was main public attraction during the entire programme. A large number of Sikh community people from adjoining villages of Thanda Pani, Sunderbani Marchola, Tanda ,Behanigala and other areas came to Gurdwara Singh Sabha today.

The Nagar Kirtan was started after Ardas by Granthi of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Thanda Pani, Amandeep Singh.

A highly decorated chariot was created by using open vehicle where the Holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed. It was fitted with loud speakers and several religious personalities of the Sikh community were leading the Nagar Kirtan and reciting Gurbani Shabad Kirtan.

In front of the vehicle ‘Panj Payare’ attired in traditional dress of warriors carrying swords in hands were leading the procession. Midway youths of Guru Nanak Road Lines, Peaks Auto Thanda Pani Sunderbani and others arranged stalls of halva, fruits and also distributed juice and water bottles among the devotees.

At Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sunderbani, some children recited shabad kirtan and Harpal Singh addressed to Sangat.

The programme was also organized by Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Sunderbani. Guru Ka Langer was also arranged for the devotees and others.

In this occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunderbani Vinod Kumar Benhal, Naib Tehsildar Thanda Pani Dheeraj Sharma, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nowshera Zahir Khan, SHO Sunderbani Rajesh Jasrotia and others were also presented during religious programme.