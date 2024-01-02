Modi Govt did unparalleled work for needy: Ashok Koul

BJP holds meetings at Channi, Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Stressing that the Narendra Modi Government did unparalleled work for the needy persons, who were consecutively neglected by the earlier Governments, BJP general secretary (org), Ashok Koul impressed upon the party workers and the general masses that everybody must become a part of the PM’s vision of a better society, where all the persons get their due share in the development and should not suffer for want of basic facilities.

Ashok Koul, was addressing party workers meeting, in which vice-president, Surjit Singh Salathia, former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga, OBC Morcha, national secretary, Rashpul Verma, district president, Kashmira Singh, Prabhari, Th. Narain Singh and Seh-Prabhari, Munish Khajuria also addressed the meeting conducted at Samba.

In another programme, Ashok Koul accompanied by district president, Rekha Mahajan, IT Head Ishant Gupta, Mandal president, Neeraj Lucky Puri, Neena Gupta, Pawan Kumar Dhunna and Dr. Himja Mengi addressed the party workers and general masses including the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes, senior citizens and local youth at Channi Himmat.

Ashok Koul, addressing the meetings, said that the BJP’s people-centric policies have generated a positive atmosphere with the masses realizing the emergence of peace, progress, and prosperity in the nation as well as in Jammu & Kashmir. He said the Prime Minister’s mission of Naya Jammu and Kashmir is to be carried forward by every resident of Jammu & Kashmir to achieve the aim of complete socio-economical upliftment.

Surjit Singh Salathia said that the positive changes brought about by the Modi Government have unnerved the fringe vested interests who thrived on instability and unrest for furthering their political agenda for decades. Now the people have developed faith on BJP’s policies and neglected the hatred policies of parties with vested political interests.

Chander Prakash Ganga said that the Narendra Modi Government has taken care of all the regions and sections of the society while formulating various welfare schemes. These welfare schemes benefitted every citizen in the country, he added.