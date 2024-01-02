PM Modi fulfilling his commitment of ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 2: Central Government under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi has fulfilled its commitment ushering a new era of development and progress for the region and gives a ‘Naya Jammu Kashmir’.

This was stated by BJP MP Rajya Sabha Er. Gulam Ali Khatana during a public meeting held here today.

Khatana emphasized PM Modi’s transformative impact on the Indian narrative, both domestically and internationally.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a major economic force and influencer, rapidly growing and displaying zero tolerance for corruption and terrorism,” he said.

He highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to tangible actions on the ground, as opposed to mere rhetoric. He said that the developmental surge witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir during the present regime has not been experienced in the past 70 years.

Khatana, expressed strong criticism against opposition parties, accusing them of engaging in negative and destructive politics rather than fulfilling their role as a constructive opposition.

MP Khatana alleged that a major portion of financial assistance during the past regimes has been misappropriated by dynastic politicians who had ruled Jammu and Kashmir.

Viqar Choudhary, State President, BJP ST Mahila Morcha was also present during the meeting.

A large number of people joined BJP on the occasion.