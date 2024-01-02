DGP unveils J&K PWWA’s calendar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, R R Swain, unveiled the calendar of J&K Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) at Police Headquarters here today.

As per a statement, the calendar releasing ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including ADGP MK Sinha, IGP BS Tuti, AIG Welfare Dr Abhishek Mahajan, and DySP Welfare Shabir Ahmad.

The PWWA’s 2024 calendar highlights major events organized by J&K Police in 2023, emphasizing the recognition received through prestigious awards. Notable accolades include one Kirti Chakra, two Shaurya Chakras, 80 Police Medals for Gallantry Services, three President Police Medals for Distinguished Services, and 31 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

Additionally, the calendar features significant moments, such as Union Minister Amit Shah meeting martyrs’ families, LG Manoj Sinha paying tributes to martyrs, and the President’s Medal distribution during the Investiture Ceremony at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

The display also captures events like Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge Ceremony, blood donation camp, police commemoration parade at APC Zewan, and the inspection of Guard of Honour by the new DGP J&K at PHQ, Srinagar.

Furthermore, it includes visuals of the 33rd Police Public Mela, featuring a painting competition, chaired by PWWA during Diwali Mela in Jammu.

The calendar extensively covers youth engagement initiatives and civic action programs of 2023, showcasing participation in Jammu Marathon, Kashmir Marathon, Cycle Race Pedal for Peace, 19th Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament, Aman Memorial Cricket Tournament, jashan-e-Dal, and Rashtra katha Shivir.

It also highlights retired DGP’s and senior police officers with winners of the Kashmir Marathon and the Dare Devils team’s performance during Republic Day.

Moreover, the calendar emphasizes the welfare activities undertaken by the department for the families of martyrs, its personnel, and SPOs. This comprehensive presentation encapsulates the multifaceted contributions and endeavors of Jammu and Kashmir Police throughout the preceding year.