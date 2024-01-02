Chairman DDC Jammu for involvement of PRIs in developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: District Development Council Chairman Bharat Bhushan, today chaired a meeting here at PWD Guest House to take a comprehensive review of developmental works undertaken by different departments under the 2023-24 Capex budget.

DDC Vice Chairperson Suraj Singh, DDC members, district officers and other representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions participated in the meeting.

Sectoral officers presented detailed PowerPoint presentations, showcasing completed works and projects currently underway.

The Chairman, upon close scrutiny of progress reports, expressed satisfaction over the pace of work of most of the departments. However, he issued specific instructions to certain departments to enhance efficiency and address public needs. He emphasised the need for a time-bound action plan to achieve established developmental goals.

The DDC members actively participated by sharing feedback and engaging in direct dialogue with district officers. The Chairman lauded departments like Rural Development for their noteworthy achievements and called for greater involvement of DDC members and PRI representatives in planning and execution stages of public projects.

The DDC Chairman delved deeper, reviewing block-wise and sector-wise details, offering special advice to the Jal Shakti Department regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ansuya Jamwal, presented a detailed breakdown of expenditure across various components and sectors. She updated the Chairman on ongoing and upcoming projects, fund allocation status and tendered works.

She urged departments to expedite tendering processes, maintain work momentum and ensure regular personal monitoring by senior officers. She further emphasised the importance of open communication and collaboration with DDC members and PRI representatives throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Those present at the meeting also included Chief Planning Officer, Uttam Singh; AD Planning, Satish Sharma besides other district officers.