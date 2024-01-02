DM Jammu assures adequate supply of petrol, diesel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: District Magistrate Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya has urged the public not to panic and rush to the petrol pumps.

He has assured the public that there is enough stocks of petroleum products in the district and there is no need to panic. He has appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products, which may create artificial scarcity and inconvenience for others.

He has informed that the district administration is keeping a close watch on the supply and distribution of petroleum products and has instructed the petrol pump owners and dealers to ensure regular and adequate supply to the consumers. He has also requested the public to cooperate with the administration in maintaining order at the petrol pumps and society in general.