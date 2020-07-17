No force in world can take away land from India: Defence Minister

NEW DELHI: No force in world can take away land from India said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh.

India is not a weak country said Rajnath Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh.

We will not allow sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain said Rajnath Singh in oblique reference to killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in Galwan Valley.

National pride is our strength; nobody can hurt it said Rajnath .

Your bravery and sacrifice will always inspire us said Rajnath Singh to troops at a forward post in eastern Ladakh.

We are determined to protect every inch of our land said Rajnath at a forward post in eastern Ladakh. (agencies)