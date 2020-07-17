JAIPUR: Division Bench of Rajasthan High Court begins hearing dissident Congress MLAs’ petition against Speaker’s disqualification notice against them.

Rajasthan Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta hearing petition filed by Sachin Pilot, 18 other Congress MLAs.

Rajasthan HC allows Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi’s plea to be added as a respondent in the case. (agencies)