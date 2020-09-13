NMC for revocation of Govt decision to freeze DA instalments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) has once again reiterated its demand for revocation of Central Government decision regarding freezing of DA instalments till June 2021in favour of both central/UT employees and pensioners.

NMC president, Subash Shastri today appealed the Prime Minister to reconsider earlier decision as the instalment of the Dearness Allowance (DA) are additional supporting financial assistance to cope up the burden day to day rising pricing of essential commodities and COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing on the challenges being faced by the Government employees and pensioners due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Shastri pointed out that the salaried class of the country were the forefront of battle against COVID-19, risking their life by rendering services to the nation and at that point of time, the freezing of DA will severely impact life and living of salaried class and pensioners.

“This is the only source with them to cater the dearness needs,” he said and demanded an early release of two instalments of 4 and 5% DA due from January last and July 1, 2020 to both central/UT employees and pensioners.

Shastri also demanded inclusion of Punjabi and Gojri also in the list official languages of Jammu and Kashmir UT, enhancing of wages of daily rated workers, setting up a Labour Welfare Board and enhancement of medial allowances of pensioners.