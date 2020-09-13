Youth Cong launches “Rozgar Do” campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: The youth Congress Committee launched its Campaign `Rozgar Do’ (give employment) in Kathua today.

The Jammu Kashmir Youth Congress State president, Uday Bhanu Chib , Ajaz Choudhary, PYC vice president ,Romi Sharma, DYC president Kathua, Vishu Andotra, DYC general secretary launched the poster of Rozgar Do during a press conference here.

While addressing the media persons State president of Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib said that the BJP Government totally failed to give the employment to unemployed youth of J&K and rest of India. He alleged that the PM Modi’s tall claims to gave employment to two crore youth in a year turns false. As per BJP promises 12 crore youth need to be given the employment but against that the youth got frustration as they loose the job during the BJP regime, he added.

He said that the GDP of country is decline to -25 percent. This is the first time when the GDP of country has declined upto lowest mark. The policies of BJP are anti people and anti youth. Everyone is worried of Corona crises and Government has failed to tackle the pandemic. Under such circumstances the Corona graph is touching in highest number, he added.