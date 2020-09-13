Date for depositing Pensioners’ Life Certificate extended to 31st December: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the date for depositing the Life Certificate by all the Central Government Pensioners has been extended to 31st December and elderly pensioners in the age group of 80s or above can deposit the Life Certificate from 1st October onwards.

In a brief to the media, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the decision has been taken in view of the current COVID pandemic situation. It is understandable that elder citizens, particularly those above the age of 80, are at higher risk of getting infected with coronavirus and therefore there can be no compromise on the safety of their health.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said that the release of monthly pension will continue uninterrupted regardless of whether the elderly pensioner has submitted the proof of life certificate or not. In addition, he said, the concerned bank branches have been issued instructions that even when they have to receive the life certificate from the elderly pensioners, they should avoid crowd and for this purpose they can use electronic or digital or online means.

Reiterating that the Modi government has been consistently sensitive to the needs, requirements and constraints of the elderly citizens, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the recent OM from the Department of Pensions, wherein the PPO (Pension Payment Order) will now be in the for of electronic – Pension Payment Order (e-PPO). There will be a permanent record of PPO of every pensioner in the recently generated Digi-locker facility, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that even during the lockdown period, provisions had been made to continue the release of pensions in the bank account of each of the pensioners. Further, he said, those of the government employees retiring during the lockdown period were provided the facility of receiving pension even if the Pension Payment Order was not instantly available.