Nitishwar visits Ramban, reviews arrangements for Amarnathji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 25: Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today visited Raman and reviewed arrangements for ensuing holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam; SSP, Mohita Sharma, ADC Harbans Lal and several other senior officers accompanied the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, reached the construction site of SASB’s Yatri Niwas and inspected facilities being created for Yatris, besides allied works.

He directed the officers of SASB to provide comfortable and suitable accommodation to yatris, especially to women and elderly persons.

After inspecting the Lamber area in Banihal being developed for setting up of Yatra Camps and Langar facilities, the Principal Secretary instructed the District Administration and other stakeholders to ensure implementation of all plans and directions issued from time to time by the authorities for the smooth conduct of holy yatra.

He also reviewed security and traffic management plans, besides inspecting parking spaces and holding areas and directed for ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

The Principal Secretary took stock of facilities created by the district administration and other agencies for the convenience of yatris, including water and power supply, establishment of langars, cleanliness and sanitation, installation of streetlights, deployment of fire and emergency services components at identified locations.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ramban apprised the Principal Secretary about progress made by different departments on the works pertaining to holy yatra, especially from Nashri to Banihal.