Several feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 26: Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.

The taxi was going to Srinagar from Kargil.

Police, Army and locals have reached the spot to look for survivors, officials said.

Further details are awaited.