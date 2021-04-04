Nitishwar for augmenting facilities for ease of Amarnathji pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Apr 4: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today inspected Yatra Transit Camps, FCI Godown Mir Bazar and Walnut Factory Qazigund.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and Additional CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The Principal Secretary enquired about the status of arrangements being made for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 there and took a firsthand appraisal of the facilities at transit camps.

While laying special emphasis on quality and choice of materials, the Principal Secretary called for creation of durable assets. He directed the concerned officers to augment facilities in time for facilitating the journey of the Yatris.

He further passed directions for installation of good quality toilets in requisite numbers, besides an efficient drainage system with well laid paths.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla briefed the Principal Secretary about the facilities being available at the transit camps, and the upgrades being done for ensuring that the pilgrims have a pleasant yatra experience.

Later, the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor visited the Industrial Complex, Vessu and reviewed its functioning briefly.

SSP Kulgam, SEs Hydraulic, PDD, SDM Dooru, Ex-En R&B, CMOs Anantnag/Kulgam and other concerned civil and police officers were also present on the occasion.