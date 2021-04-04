Gold smith among 4 arrested with gold & silver ornaments, motorcycles: SSP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: RS Pura and Miran Sahib Police arrested four notorious thieves including a gold smith and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments viz motorcycles from their possession.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli while interacting with media persons at Police Station RS Pura today afternoon.

Divulging further details, SSP informed that to work out theft cases registered with different Police Stations in Sub Division RS Pura, special teams were constituted.

“The special teams working on technical and human intelligence arrested one notorious thief identified as Sohan Lal alias Sonu, son of Tarsem Lal, a resident of Chakroi and on his disclosure, police teams raided many places in Punjab and recovered 30 tolas gold and 22 tolas silver ornaments. One gold smith namely Kartar Chand, Proprietor Om Jeweller’s Jalandhar was also arrested to unearth the greater conspiracy”, SSP Chandan Kohli stated.

“With their arrest, around 8 theft cases registered in Police Stations RS Pura, Bishnah, Arnia and Miran Sahib stands solved”, SSP informed.

SSP further stated that on specific information a team from Police Station Miran Sahib laid a special naka at Kotli Mian Fateh and signalled a motorcycle to stop but he tried to speed away. The rider was overpowered and during questioning the bike rider and his associate were identified as Shubam Kumar alias Shooter, son of Rattan Lal of Deoli Bishnah and Anku Kumar, son of Babu Ram of Kanah Chak RS Pura.

“During questioning, both of them admitted that they had stolen the motorcycle from Marallian area. On further investigation, 9 more motorcycle were recovered from their possession”, SSP said, adding that with the arrest of these two bike lifters, many cases registered in Police Stations in Jammu and Samba districts were solved.

Further questioning of all the arrested accused is going on and more recoveries are expected in near future, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli asserted.

Special teams led by SHO RS Pura Inspector Jai Pal Sharma and SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Aijaz Wani made the arrests under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura Shabir Khan, SP Headquarters Jammu Adil Hamid and SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.